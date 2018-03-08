Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 8, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The financial gains are not as good but moderately well. However a foreign visit involving some government work looks to be on the card. Prosperity and minor losses go hand in hand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Good gains from investments and speculation probable. Good tidings are expected from far off place. Children shall bring joy. Take chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’re beginning a phase which offers you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles, to reach out to new people and alter habits of a lifetime.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You can strike the right bal-ance between work and play and yet ensure success. Home life is also better, all of your efforts of the recent past have worked in your favour and you enjoy the harmony.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend. You will be success-ful both in professional and domestic front today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You clean up your image and tidy up the home and office. You are on a good wicket and you don’t want to get out without heaving a mighty six right into the stands.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility. Work load and stress brings brain fag and exhaustion. Remember to take adequate rest.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Work will grow but only if you are cautious and learn to look as well as plan for opportunities. You need to keep a look out for opportunities from overseas.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You may have mixed feelings regarding a child’s choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating the contracts.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Major sources of financial profits would be through business, travel also brings some advantage as well. You are likely to grow in your area of work financial prospects are just moderate.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There will be some wonderful ideas and stimulating conversations with opposite sex. Business of jewellery, chemical will be profitable. Unexpected gains are likely, so invest some of them for future.