Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 29, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your spouse will provide the much-needed emotional support today which will be you to reduce some stress. Those in retail business may start giving some discounts to boost their sales.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may overspend today & it may help to curtail expenses. It is also advisable to you not to shoot your mouth off too often. Also don’t trust strangers as there is also an element of deceit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Guard against getting into pointless arguments. Don’t make financial decision in haste. Complication may rise in your on-going projects and this will lead more tensions today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Family life will remain little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your important tasks.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There will be work pressures & lots of tension today & you begin to understand. There are expenses purchases, family issues to sort out which might put some additional pressure on you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Politicians will have command on their associates. Commitment can be fulfilled in time. Wedding bells are ringing for some. Musicians and singers will gain confidence.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Career will be on the upswing and there is recognition at work. There could be visitors from far away who will bring in much needed excitement.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will able to choose well and overcome tendencies and inclinations that often prove your undoing. You will head possibilities that support you in your effort.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You have to be prompt today at your work place; there are chances that unnecessary blames may come on you. Avoid spending too much on shopping. Travelling will be hectic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Unwanted expenses will creep in due to your overspending nature. Keep a check on extravagance. Doing charity is on the cards. You might have to face some financial crunch.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Talkative nature of yours is going to handle to business deals. In job you will be successfully completing your assignments in time. Students have to practical.