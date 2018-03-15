Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 15, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Try to learn new skills and avoid monotonous work. Building good rapport with the boss may improve chances of promotion. Affairs will develop though internet and mobiles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your actions can be misinterpreted very easily so communication is the key for success in love matters. Always keep your head cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You should consult an exterior counsellor for crucial questions. Your confidence very student & bring gains because of your temperament. It is important to talk about your hidden worries with a good astrologer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are trying your best to make the most of the rotten situation that you find yourself in. It will help if you take to self-disciplining through yoga and meditation.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You have to take proper care of your belongings. Today you might lose some of your money while trading in stocks so if you are in profit it is better to book them out.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts. You will allocate funds for investments in land, house or any other property. Fortune is with you so trading in stocks will be profitable.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Students are suggested to pay extra attention over the study. Only your hard work and pre-planning will help you. You must be careful in relation of health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): No longer will you be satisfied with simply scratching the surface of life. You’re prepared to go as deep as necessary to create something of lasting value.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You like the good life and spend a lot on luxuries. At one level, you are slipping and losing ground. But at another level this could be a platform to launch yourself in a big way when the times comes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): No immediate gain or Chablis easily would come, although some big events that would happen as a forerunner of the events to come in a close future.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You might know or meet someone you like far away from your house. You might need to drive a little bit further to meet him or her.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your health may also be affected because of mental anxieties. You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies. Storm in cup of tea with your spouse is likely.