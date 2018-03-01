Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 1, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today you will complete your tasks in time and may get time to help your subordinates or colleagues in their work. There will new opportu-nities or deals in business. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Majority of your work need to be completed today itself. There will be new job openings in your field so if you are thinking for any change than you can grab it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Minor health problems will be there today. Be cautious while on wheels. You need to convince your clients and make them ready for your proposal but don’t pressurise anyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Students will be successful in their exams today. There will be progress in financial and money related business. Those in medical field will do well today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You may get success in some of your works if you make some real efforts. You will earn enough money but your expenditure will go beyond your control.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You might face health problems today. Your energy level is not all that great right now so don’t get overconfident of completing your tasks easily. Students have to work hard to get success.

Libra (September 23-October 22): In your professional sphere, you may have career betterment and increase of earnings. You may also develop an interest in the study of mystical and occult subjects.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will take care of finances and career, and be friendly and social too today. Spending some time with your life partner will increase your confidence and give you satisfaction.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Court matter decision will be in your favour. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets will be not so fast.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Health will show signs of improvement. Your positive approach towards work will definitely help you in being successful. Good news for the unemployed.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Legal matters may get solved.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.