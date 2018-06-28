Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 28, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don’t get too much worried about your assignments but at the time don’t get too relaxed also. If you keep proper time table you will not find any delays. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Today try to use opportunities to build contacts. Being creative will turn the tide in your favour. You are likely to hold on good elevated position.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep away things which give more stress. Domestic issues will be affecting your married life and give rise to quarrels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Happiness and contentment come into your personal life through the blessings of god. There is closeness and warmth in all your relationships leading greater pleasure and cheer.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Due to your own calibre and skills, results would be fantastic you will come into contact with learned people. You will be respected and your fame will also increase.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Minor glitches could add to your work load, having backup plans in place is a good idea. In acting and arts sector you might be too stress today even you may hear some words from seniors which may hurt your sentiments.

Libra (September 23-October 22): The trend of gains and better things for you will not only be sustained but will be much more pronounced and strong. You will be identify, and remove your own personal complexes.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Networking yourself through your circle of friends and social acquaintances will pay off handsomely. Naturally, you don’t want to burn others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Social workers will gain fame and even receive awards. Be careful while dealing with customers and higher officials. However, you might not receive expected income or other benefit.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Businessmen should concentrate on the higher objectives of the company and leave the routine to other senior colleagues by delegating responsibility to them.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): While life is buoyant and without hassles and hiccups, it is also necessary to tread carefully and be on your guard lest you slip up and undo all the good that you have accomplished.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You should look for stable income from the salary job. Any short-term risky investment is not recommended. To invest money on stock market or house improvement is a better approach.