Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, June 14, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You don’t have to do everything on your own. Don’t be afraid to rely on others or ask for assistance at the 11th hour. You may discover competency in others; learn to trust them to do the right thing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will reject some offers that are not very good for you. If not, then those offers will reject you. In other words, negative opportunities will not materialise and you will be protected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Minor problems will get resolved and you will feel little bit relaxed today. You are likely to be in happy and romantic mood. This is the right time to disclose your feelings with your life partner or loved one.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You get out of the trough and start flying. There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements. You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Use common sense in regard to purchasing decisions and unless it’s absolutely necessary don’t buy anything that requires a large investment for the moment.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may clean up your negativity in your mind. Business proposal will be more attracting but carefully deal with it. Students to succeed today have to work hard.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. In business operational or manufacturing sector will have technical issues be prepared for it.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There is a chance of new and meaningful relationships developing. There is a lot of social intercourse and you are happy that is all working out well for you personally, professionally and socially.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There are chances of getting new business projects which may recover your previous losses. You will feel more comfortable today at your work place as colleagues will be supporting your decision.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Today you can expect disputes with seniors at work place and in society also. Don’t worry so much court verdicts will be in your favour. Today pregnant women should be careful.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): The financial tendency will be up. This will be the time to go ahead in order to obtain what you want and to keep it. You’ll have every chance to succeed.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Some moments with your partner and sharing your feelings with him/ her will release your stress. Try to be relaxed and spend some time with your family short-term gains in trading are likely.