Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, July 5, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Strife and friction when they occur should be tactfully and diplomatically handled. As we all know, peaceful solutions will lead to greater growth and progress.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You are heading for a phase when you can accomplish a lot. This is a lucky day, so profits can be made through gambling or trading in stocks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will be able to see new alternatives at work for a good professional growth. As far as your personal life’s concern, don’t hide any personal matter from your partner, share everything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may face some problems at your work place today, but try not to bring those tensions at home. Careless talk with the spouse may lead to problems like severe strains in the relationship.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Speak diplomatically with soft voice to others and avoid unwanted troubles. Beware of the secret enemies who may cause loss of your hard earned money.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will come in to use of your colleagues and associates to complete projects at your work place. Students if obey their teachers and parents will get success today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will be blessed by Lord Ganesha, so pray with complete concentration and you might get the results in coming future with more brightness and success in your career and education.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There might be a surprisingly enhancement in your reputation & your fame would be widen. On the career front, communication of something new comes to your way today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your maturity and patience of handling problems at your work place is going to give you positive returns. Be upfront regarding your feelings and plans. Marriage is in the cards for few.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Don’t be rude with others. Instead listen to their problems and help them to find out solutions. Storm in a cup of tea with your partner is likely today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Continuous hard work is going to be fruitful to you. Be little flexible on your judgements in politics. If you maintain consistency in sports you can pull any victory.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Give time to your children to solve out their problems. Creative nature will help writers to write good scripts or articles. You like to buy quality products so don’t think about the price.