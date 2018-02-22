Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 22, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Teamwork will be productive especially if your workload increases. Colleagues could turn to you for advice. Romantic relationships will be good. Sportsmen might set a record today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front. Health will be also good and domestic matters are on control. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at work place. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will be creating a web in your mind.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things. You will be keen to forge ahead with joint projects. Romance is in the air.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Make new friends, this is good time to involve in social gatherings. You will be getting good opportunity professionally. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): If any family matters, take advice of elders. Misunderstanding will get over between you and life partner. In any sector don’t give any commitments today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): In job you have to secure your position and try to remain in good books of seniors and bosses. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government and politics.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): There may be some issues with your extended family members or former relationships, but you will successfully maintain a balance between your existing relationship and former ones.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There will some argument with your seniors or colleagues regarding some issues at your work place. Quarrel with life partner regarding family matters will be rising.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Don’t take others responsibility on yours today as you might get huge burden of work on your shoulders at your work place. Proper care of health is needed today. Avoid junk food.