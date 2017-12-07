Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 7, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You have to deal with both non-materialistic and material issues and this is a time to make tough choices. A toss-up between family and work could cause fights and unpleasant situation at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Moving to a new office, repairing of old premises, or purchase of business in another city or country is most probable. This is a time of decision and preparation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Do not take on any loan & do not get into debit and keep an eye on your bank balance. A lot of work may give you a small mess up. Some impor-tant professional opportunity is in store for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- There will not be enough liquidity of funds to complete your projects easily but attending some social activities may gain you some new contacts and you might find some solution on it.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments. Businessmen will head for expanding the affair or its full reorganization, but this process will go very slower than it was planned.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Try & build up bonding with spouse. On the financial front, there may be a rise but avoid any major purchases as expenses may increase in the near future.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- There might be a surprisingly enhancement in your reputation and your fame would be widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible. Salary increment, or any cherished business deal may also take place.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- You might find that a romance blossoms between you and a friend you venture out on a date with. There will be good comm-unication between you and your customers today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You learn to be positive and will introspect on why and how all this happening. There are many pinpricks and you have to cope, as there is no choice. You can’t sink now.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You are a leader entertainer mediator and your financial skills management and spiritual inclinations will be greatly enhanced now. You make huge gains. You will find solutions to mind boggling problems at work place.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Your work proceeds smoothly, and you present a bright, clean image to the world. Sometimes it is necessary to go slow on the leader image that is so inherently a part of your psyche.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- The problems are slowly working themselves out and the family is taking the load off your chest. You have to balance it all out with some entertainment and diversions.