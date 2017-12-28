Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 28, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Students should work hard if they really want outstanding results in their exams. Romantic relationship will be fine today. You will be able to settle down the storm in a cup of tea today by your diplomatic moves at work place.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Those who are involved in court matter there may be some tough moments today. Your daughter may get ambitious partner. There will be success in business and social work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your discussion with clients will find success today. There are several things which are needed to get sorted out at work place and you have to concentrate quickly on it as further there might be hurdles/complications.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your planning and completing tasks in quick succession will be surprising your seniors today. There is rise in prestige for those in politics and sports. Travelling is on the cards.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your entire family will draw closer, and surround you with warmth this will give you a strength to fight out and confidence to face problems. Those in politics and social sector will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Today you may find yourself in more confusing situation at work place while solving any issues. Even seniors might blame on you unnecessary and due to which misunderstanding is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There will be success with people and you want to have fun and enjoy the limelight. Now your journey towards your goal will be smoother with no roadblocks ahead.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You have to be particular when it comes to law and order. Even be cautious in court matters. Travelling will be hectic today. Avoid certain discussion which gives rise to conflicts or differences between you and your life partner.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): It will be a right move if you take advice of experienced person before taking any important decision at work place on behalf of your seniors. Your management’s skills are going to be tested today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will command immense respect at work place. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best today. Close friend can serve valuable sounding boards.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will find success in political and social front. Even your ideas will be highly valuable for your party members for future elections. Legal matters will get solution.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You will get good fame in sports and culture. You are self-confident and ambitious. Those who are ready to enter into matrimony need to maintain patience.