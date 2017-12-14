Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 14, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- All your financial affairs and other commitments may come under control if you do some more hard work and there will be semblance of peace in your life. Short tour is likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solving your problems that will boost your confidence.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- This is the time for family bonding. You love your circle of friends and hate hurting anyone deliberately. There will be greater confidence and self-belief while working on new projects today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- You may feel too many involvements exhaust you and wear you out. You might also feel little restless and temper may rise unnecessarily and will create misunderstandings with colleagues.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You can even change job or business as the time period is auspicious for favourable change. Those who are willing to get transfer would be transferred to their place of choice.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- Opportunities in construction sector will come. Real estate business will be successful. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spending evening your life partner may reduce your stress.

Libra (September 23-October 22):-You will be excited about things which are going around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance is going to surprise others.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Intellectual speaking of yours will attract others in meetings & conferences. Marketing and retail sector people will get success today. Agriculturist must take advice of experienced people to gain more income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Your partner will find it difficult to understand you. The time is good to pursue for a new job. You may have to work hard to achieve handsome gains in your business. Travel plans can be made.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- You might get disturbed at work place as things may not work as per your plans. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your partner in business.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- You display steady affection but demand demonstration of love and romance from your partner. Business relations can be maintained and from that some new relations or contacts can be made.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Sometimes compromise is good than starching the issue more as it may get complicated and create more problems. You have to keep your documents and agreements in safe custody as misplacement is likely.