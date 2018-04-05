Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 5, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Do not use harsh words to avoid unpleasant situations. Don’t speak up your ideas in front of others. Do not poke your nose into others affairs. Increase in assets will be not so fast.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep a tab on the health of your spouse as medical care is required even for minor ailments. Amounts due to you will not be recovered. Rise in temper will affect your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You may likely to be dragged into controversial issues. Distance yourselves from disputed areas. Try to complete your important tasks before evening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your natural confidence will be visible to all, and this will help you convince colleagues to let you set the agenda. Those in sports and music sector might find new opportunities today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your professional life may become extra demanding and will require your special attention and you will have to shift your focus from your personal life to professional.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): In politics and social activities don’t proclaim your plans others might take benefit of that. In business and job you know your responsibilities and will work accordingly.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You are fond of arranging your homes in order and keep everything in place. Unexpected gains are possible in stock market. Health will be troublesome today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your negligence can make you lose some major opportunities in career. There are indications of some legal controversies.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position and explore every investment opportunity. Freelancing, consulting will fulfill both your creative and material needs.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You fully understand that need & value of social networking & the contacts you make now will bear fruit in the long run. You will focus on adding value & building your portfolio of assets.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Today you may be thinking of taking up a home improvement plan. Romantic relationship will be good. Shopping is likely to be on your agenda today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Relationships require new and fresh inputs. If cracks have developed recently, they need to be mended at the earliest to prevent further tears in them. Take care of health today