Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, April 12, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You are generally bold and upfront and can make enemies, but today you control your tongue and keep your personal views & opinions to yourself like an international diplomat.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Participation in social activities can yielded lucrative opportunities if you are alert enough to discover them. Make changes in politics & sports that will bring to you positive results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It is difficult for your win victories in elections. Your social honour will be constantly under threat. Be vigilant while on driving & your enemies will hatch a conspiracy against you.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There will be gain from women and favours from superiors. As far as money matter is considered it is a fruitful. Your optimism and boundless energy drive your family in positive directions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Focus on your today goals and try to complete it as early as possible because after evening planning will be not working your way. Minor conflict with your partner is likely.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You may have good gains from a new venture & also from prudent investments. Some of your ambitions will be realised & you may secure a lucrative promotion.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There could be some doubtful dealings today in business deals so stay away from all kinds of deals today or take some time to think on it whether to go with or not.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Concentrate more on your health and make an active effort to de-stress and relax which will help you to recover fast. Positive thinking will make your way smooth. Take care of finances.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): There will be success in newly formed business or job. You will find new contacts and friends. A change is residence or buying a new car for some of them is likely.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. They will be getting new assignments or contracts to sign in. Journalists and retailers will get popular.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): At your work place you will realise your mistakes and will come over it. If you keep your ego away you will be a winner in every sector. A short trip or a long drive with your spouse is on the cards.