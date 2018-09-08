Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 8, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Relationship with superiors is very cordial. Some of them will favour you and will help in your career advancement. Business tours will be beneficial for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety. Keep a balance between stress and strain and make sure you do not expend all your energy at one go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook, you may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tensions and stress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): There are moments of frustration but you are in control creating a buzz at every turn. Don’t get over possessive of your partner. Yoga, meditation ­ will certainly help you today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Don’t keep ego in business you have to come to ground level and need to keep good relationship with your employees, staff, workers to keep your growth intact.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Previous misunderstanding might come to an end. Love and relationship will be fine. Travel plans with family can be planned. Speculative activities might give good gain today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will find support from your spouse or family members. Your problems will get sorted out in coming future. Major decision in business might be taken now.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your conciliatory moves and work success are highly appreciated. There is enhanced income and prestige. Those in politics and social sector will have to be diplomatic.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): If you haven’t been laying any groundwork whatsoever, it doesn’t matter much. Luck is with you are likely to see benefits to home, family, property, and domestic comfort matters.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Change is not a bad thing either, even if it means you have to travel. Rewards will follow. Don’t make everything all about work, though. If you take time off and recharge.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your talks in business meetings will be surprising and you will attract opposite sex people by your skills and knowledge. Trading in metals and oil sector will increase your profits.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You risk losing recently found stability. You have the right mind-set and attitude but are on fickle ground as you torn by emotions. Romantic relationships will be fine today.