Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 22, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You are very dutiful towards your family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams. Some of you will buy a new dress or luxurious items.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your maturity and patience of handling problems at your work place is going to give you positive returns. Be upfront regarding your feelings and plans. Marriage is in the cards for few.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A strong self –image and a successful persona is what you want to project, especially to those who look up to you. Social interaction will help in resolving your pending legal litigation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You won’t face any difficulty today. There will be success in politics social work and at workplace also. There will be gains through opposite sex. Your public relations skills will be put to use.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You won’t face any difficulty today. There will be success in politics social work and at workplace also. There will be gains through opposite sex. Your public relations skills will be put to use.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You are going to crave innovation and anything that breaks up the routine. You will be surprising your partner to add some spice to your relationship. Take time to make plans before working out directly.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. There is possibility for fever or throat infection to children. Be careful while on the wheels.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You possess exceptional organizational abilities, which come to the fore at this time. You are full of positive, creative energy right now and can easily find solutions to problems in ways other people never thought were possible.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solving your problems that will boost your confidence.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any Law- suit also. Your health needs much more care.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Relationship between husband & wife will become strong. There will be chances to invest money in new property. Socializing with close friends will be on your agenda.