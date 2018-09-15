Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Beyond career, luck and the general progress could explode. This would be a good idea to reinforce the capacities for the times to come. Travel plans can be made.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want. You will find that you happily bounce from one subject to next. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will get depress as you might miss some opportunity at your work place. Today you have to tackle your problems on your own as there will be no helping hand. Avoid junk food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will be feeling much tired in the morning and not in the mood to work. But as the day will pass on your enthusiasm will increase and will make progress in every sector.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will feel confident and excitement in your work which makes you to aim for better things in life. Business ventures will also be possible. Romance is in the air.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): There is a need to streamline relationships with colleagues and as well as superiors at the office. You seem to have slipped into easy going approach and need to shake yourself out of it.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You realise that you can no longer separate your soul’s passion from your work. You’ve got too many artistic and mystical gifts to just plod along in survival mode.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): This is a truly wonderful time for sales or deals, new contracts, tie-ups and partnership issues. It’s a fine time for laying your hands on something new, excel in them.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Cash inflow will be more than decent, and an inheritance may also be in offing. You may be able to arrange funds for your ambitious ventures.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Health is a concern today. You might face problems at your work place and due to which your mind will be disturbed. Storm in a cup of tea with your partner is likely.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Competition will be more in sports and acting field, somewhat luck is there with you only right efforts have to be taken to get success. A positive day for couples.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You are friendly, sociable and and often make sincere efforts to get along with everyone, even with those you really dislike. You will gain more information and knowledge in your field.