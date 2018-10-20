Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 20, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will get on well with the people around you and in the society you will hold a respectable position. Financially your position will be good as there will be an increase in your sources of income.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): There is a need to streamline relationships with colleagues and subordinates as well as superiors at the office. You seem to have slipped into easy going approach and need to shake yourself out of it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You have a changed perspective and now display a great work ethic. You fire on all cylinders and will make rapid progress. You can be able to overcome your previous losses while trading in stock market.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Friends will help and encourage you in your plans and also the efforts put you in to make them happen. There are good and warm interactions within the family and also in the larger group.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Family trends continue and you are source of strength for those who need you. There may be children’s education to deal with or the spouse’s work could be undergoing an upheaval. You are also automatically involved in it.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Family atmosphere will remain disturbed. There might be a lack of mutual understating and cooperation. Don’t worry as morning quarrels will cool down in the evening.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. Some of your ambitions will be realized and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): The works of creation and of new ideas that give interesting dividends today. Singles will find their dating relationship going to the next level but avoid commitments.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Do take some time out for your hobbies and creative talents to compensate your free time. Businessmen may wonder to experiment something new in order to expand their wings.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You might feel tired or sleepy often. Expenses will rise. You should avoid too many commitments or expenses. Thoughtfully take decision while trading in stock.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are helpful and friendly to others. Today you might feel of doing something different from your routine so it will be better if you polish your skills or have some entertain with your family.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may clean up your negativity in your mind. Business proposal will be more attracting but carefully deal with it.