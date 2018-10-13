Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Associate with people you feel can help you learn something in your professional life. Change of home will gain you rise in status and prestige in your community.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You are becoming more selective about how you spend your time and with whom you spend your time. There will be strengthening of ties with a special friend or group.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Those are running their own business will have golden chances of income. Some new and very favourable deals are just waiting for you. You should not make any kinds of delay; it is definitely profitable for you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Today your first instinct would be forget the entire episode by jumping into another relationship. You will be feeling alone but today you might find someone who may be your soul mate in future.

Leo (July 23-August 22): There might not be rapid gains and even your constant earnings may find some uncertainty. Listen to your elders advice this may protect you from falling down from the cliff.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): A good bank balance makes you feel secure. You may have to spend a lot of time on negotiations and deals and buying/selling assets and making acquisitions.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There will be love and warmth between children and parents. Your charming and magnetic outlook shall even attract new partners. Romantic relationship with partner will be good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You are now making some life-changing personal and emotional decisions and developments. In some cases, these changes will be thrown upon you, forced upon you or you may not have a choice in the matter.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Use the time to complete pending tasks. Those working or in business will get better opportunities. Today new project will bring success. The money flow will be good. The opposite sex will appreciate your foreplay and will give good response.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are now looking to focus in every sector but this will not find success it’s better to decide any one sector and put all your energies this can bring some huge profits in coming future.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There might be difference of opinion between you and your seniors and this will lead to minor conflicts today. There will be gains from speculative activities today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Health need attention today as you might suffer from small diseases or injuries. Concentrate more on completing your work and if there is no need of discussion on any issues then avoid it.