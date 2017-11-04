Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 4, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You may feel the need to clear up certain misunderstandings or confusion but could make matters worse if you don’t take the time to think through what you need to say. Dont cheat on your diet and fitness regimes.

Taurus:- Departmental transfer is likely in job. Financial and marketing people will be more successful. Thoughtfully take decision while trading in stock. Be cautious while on wheels.

Gemini:- You can improve your financial condition with the help of your knowledge and experience Enthusiasm may be seen in your behaviour due to the support of juniors.

Cancer:- You have to quickly act about submitting any important documents or you might see further delay in your work. Today retailers and shopkeepers will have a rise in income. Travel plans can be made.

Leo:- Someone wants to argue with you and they will not stop unless you refuse to argue back or simply agree with them. Continuous hard work is going to be fruitful to you.

Virgo:- You’ll miss an opportunity because of your procrastination. You will be reluctant to modify something you have already completed as you feel satisfied with what you have done.

Libra:- There will be some solid positive changes at your home/emotions/beliefs front and you’ll feel good about it. You are now making some life-changing personal and emotional decisions and developments.

Scorpio:- Favourable for students who a looking for abroad studies. Performance in sports will be highlighted. You can play a responsible innings today in any sector.

Sagittarius:- You may have to take extra care of your body and health and may pay a few visits to a doctor or a spiritual healer. Be wary of being extravagant, as expenses are likely to cross over your income.

Capricorn:- If you have taken a lot of risks earlier which could have led to some degree of loss at work. Children and pets could be a source of worry. Health wise take care of you.

Aquarius:- Your efforts are now diverted towards building up the family assets and also your personal wealth. In business your partner will take care of your losses. Health will be fine today.

Pisces:- Misunderstanding is likely today due to miscommunication with your associates/ friends. Take precaution while on wheels. You have to strengthen your social field for future election.