Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 25, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Arians like to earn a lot. Arian parents would take good care of children. Today you will have to work too hard. Keep your emotions under control. Take care of health; avoid junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Taurus people generally health problems are associated with reproductive organs so they have to follow a regular exercise. Confidence of handling problems will help you in business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Your business shall go from strength to strength. Both solo and partnership businesses are likely to do well. Your ambitiousness shall drive you do work very hard. Life shall be very hectic and demanding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Today you will be able to lead a pleasant life. Political help will give success to your projects. You will do well in sports and arts sector today. Trading in stock market will gain profits.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- There are many emotions which will surface and there will be in an intense love too. There may be expenses today. Minor disagreements with colleagues at work place are likely today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- This is not a right time to accept any Challenges and do any commitments. Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving vehicle.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- There might be disappointment at work place. Some blames may come on you but you have to keep calm as they are temporary. Care must be taken for doctors and nurses while handling critical issues.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Competition is everywhere and every sector so to get success you need luck and hard work as luck is supportive today so hard work is needed. Writers will do well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours. Family matters will create some tension around you. Overconfidence may create mistakes in business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Today is a hard-working day for you. Try to complete your assignments early. Evening may be more stressful. Expectation from juniors might get fulfilled which make you disturbed little bit today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Writers will have a great day. There will be increase in income. Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Those in pharmacy business will do well today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Use your talents in business and you will gain profit you had never expected. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea. Oil and eatables will be more profitable.