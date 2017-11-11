Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 11, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Take time to think before taking on new assignments. Tension will be there in all sectors. Small financial gains in stocks may bring smile on your face.

Taurus:- Avoid Junk food. Health is wealth keep in mind. Important business dealings must be done before noon. Travelling will be more today.

Gemini:- You are diplomatic and cautious. These qualities will help keep trouble at bay. Don’t do any planning for today let the day go its way.

Cancer:- Those seeking for jobs may hear some good news. Your lover will influence you positively. God and parents blessing will help you in recovering losses.

Leo:- Meetings arranged this time should help you with prosperity and increase your ego. Communication is usually on your mind all the time but try not to worry about it too much.

Virgo:- You can find the perfect piece of furniture on the way home from work or meeting. Perfect time for intellectual work. Talk to those who is involved and you’ll find the answer.

Libra:- You have been devoting too much of your energies to work and this have been causing difficulties in your relationships. Travelling will be hectic and lots of unnecessary quarrels.

Scorpio:- There are minor problems in social sector due to which you are side tracked by others but you need to keep patience as time is changing in your favour now you soon will get into a new and solid position.

Sagittarius:- You may not intentionally hurt others but your behaviour and taunts sometimes make them hurt so think about it and keep control on your tongue. Those in retail business will do well today.

Capricorn:- You might face health problems today. Your energy level is not all that great right now so don’t get overconfident of completing your tasks easily. Students have to work hard to get success.

Aquarius:- You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. In offices your smartness and charm is going to impress others. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home this will reduce quarrels.

Pisces:- In your work you are shrewd calculating and quickly determined your friends will guide. Don’t take tension at work place. There will be success in politics and social work.