Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The spotlight continues to shine on you at work, thanks to your awesome performance. Relationships are on the upswing with inter-personal tensions sorted out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): If your take some extra effort then you will definitely get success in your pending projects or assignments today. Those in politics and social field must try to build your platform for future election.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You will observe Love; family and social life can be somewhat disappointing today. You may undergo serious marital strain. Health may not to be too good today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Persuading pressure from the financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace, do not worry. Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.

Leo (July 23-August 22): A good time to expand business. Those looking for financial aid will also succeed. If you are in job or looking for job, you can get success in interview and can try for better jobs.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You might get confused of which work is to be done first and which is to done second. In politics and social sector you have to face the opposition but don’t take any strong moves.

Libra (September 23-October 22): All worries and setbacks are going get melt down soon so don’t think and get tensed on it. You will be an out and out winner in most spheres. Sportsmen, doctors will do well today.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You shall learn to evolve from your mistakes. A change in career course or some chances for higher education or research is also on the anvil.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will have to compromise on some issues in job and opportunities will be not as per your satisfaction. In politics you will find people which will help you in completing your pending tasks.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Compromise will be the best thing today to settle disputes. Work load in job will be more. Your family members will be supportive and helpful which may give you some relief.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You think and act big and are breaking new ground in a number of spheres, but don’t forget that even ordinary ties are important and need to be nourished. Take care of health.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You may overspend today and it may help to curtail expenses. It is also advisable to you not to shoot your mouth off too often. Also don’t trust strangers as there is also an element of deceit.