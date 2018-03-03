Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 3, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income. Today is a time to invest in the stock market. Love at first sight or sudden marriage is in the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your tremendous enthusiasm will especially be very attractive & it will draw many people to your side. Maintaining a distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for the sake of your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Communicate with your clients as this will help you today to get some orders. In politics and sports fame is not easily achieved but if you take efforts you can get it today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions is in the offing.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Don’t waste your important time in friends and relatives, today is the earning day in business. Take care of your health. Storm in a cup of tea with your partner is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You have the knock of cheering up everybody with your conversation. Today you want to speak of your feelings in a very straight forward way. Complete your tasks as early as possible.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will benefit from your superiors who will go out of their way to give you a helping hand and rise in status and position. You will appreciated by seniors at work place.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You can move towards the investment in a property or the funds could be used to reimburse the debt or to pay a lot of the active not one productive. Be very careful when signing paperwork.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income. Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken. Small financial gains in stocks may bring smile on your face.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors. You will in spotlight in social and political sector. Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Senior citizen or old age people who are having health problems will get well. Misunderstanding with colleagues will get over after office hours.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Opposite sex people will get attracted. Singles may find their partner. Try to complete any pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards.