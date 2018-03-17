Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Those in cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career. In politics you can dominate your enemies success over your assignments and deals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Minor health problems will be there today. Be cautious while on wheels. Gains through speculation are likely today. You will be little tense before presenting your ideas in front of your seniors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There might not be rapid gains and even your constant earnings may find some uncertainty. Listen to your elders advice this may protect you from falling down from the cliff.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are faced with new obstacles that make you reconsider the direction of your work and career.Concentration in studies can rise your percentage in exams.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Today you have to believe that your work is not going to get success at a stroke; so try till you get success. You might have windfall gains or you may go into deep loses today so beware.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Be careful in dealing with strangers; do not lend money without taking any return surety. You may gain money through increments at your job front. You will get honour in service.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There will be expansion in the trade or will get job promotions. You will enjoy the attention you get from opposite sex. For love and romance this is going to be a boon.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook, you may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tensions and stress. Drive cautiously today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You are like to enjoy intimate moments and marital bliss. Financially, you are likely to enjoy comfortable and secure position. There will be honour gains through politics and social activities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Clarity of thoughts and deciding upon priorities will give you a better vision of future. Professionals will have to put in extra efforts to brush up the skills for the upcoming task.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You have to work vigorously in service sports and politics to get success. Don’t get worried about your loans; time is favourable to you. Change of job or profession this time is good.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Time is not going to wait for you so smart and quick decision must be taken. Keep an account on your spending. Insurance for business will be helpful in future.