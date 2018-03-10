Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 10, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): There will be an increase in prestige in politics. You will be happy and content today. Your life partner will bring enthusiasm and good romance. You will spend more today on trips.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Family matters will get resolved. Some of them will get proposals for marriage. Students will perform well in their exams. You may have fruitful journeys and pleasure-trips.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Today pay attention to small details at work place. Singles should be careful regarding new relationship at work place. Today verify all information before acting on it. Take care of health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will form new friendships with worthy people and your opponents will be totally vanquished. For some meritorious deeds you may receive public honours.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will get bored with your routine life. Something new to do is in your mind but today is not the right day to start with, Misunderstanding in business and politics is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You are helpful and friendly to others. Today you might feel of doing something different from your routine so it will be better if you polish your skills or have some entertain with your family.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important decision in business. Your incomplete projects will now get success. Travelling in job is there.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will find that your aggression will rise and you might be a bit more rude or difficult to get along in comparison to the past. But things will be effective and progress will be good.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Businessmen enjoy a good time striking lucrative deals and expanding their business. Local traders are likely to reap benefits around this time. Those in sports and arts sector will do well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Explosive emotions can lead to ill-health and you have to be careful. You also get a bit sensitive to others remarks and there are all types of little expenses today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will display a strong will and motivation, but your impulsiveness will lead you to neglect some people or to miss some details during negotiations.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): If you want to improve yourself, listen to what critics have to say. Happiness will prevail. You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.