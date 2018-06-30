Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The way you fight reveals many of your own shadow tendencies. What you criticise in someone else is often a direct mirror into aspects of yourself you may need to examine more closely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will be found to be displaying your best diplomatic abilities to do well in various stage of the life. This will have strong bearing on events. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You have modest funds and finances, but are interested in clearer investments to sense accomplishment. Steer clear of excesses and behave more responsibly. You now feel and learn a deeper meaning of everything around you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You tend to be very people oriented and involved in a variety of projects. Your family life will be peaceful as your partner will be in an accommodating mood. Be careful while driving.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You can experience aggression in your nature, which will have the negative impact on you. It is possible that you have some disappointment in the work.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You can move away from home to increase your work. This will benefit you financially. However, the distance from the loved ones can restlessness.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You are going to learn what real ‘duty’ means when it comes to family. There can be minor hurdles in achieving goals in sports and arts sector.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You cannot measure what amount of hard work you are doing in job. Only way to show your talent is to achieve goals in targeted time which can impress your seniors.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your soaring confidence and self-esteem lead you to learn to do things much better, if not perfectly. You can be a leader, an innovator by the sheer force of your personality.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): In service seniors will appreciate your work. Court matter decision will be in your favour. Love at first sight is in the cards. Business problems will get solutions from friends or loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Your health and enemies both need your attention. It is high time to check the actions of your enemies as they can cause some life time wounds and disgrace.