Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition in the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You have tackled the professi-onal front efficiently, but now you are eager to explore the creative side of your personality. You may indulge in your hobbies. A great day to spend time with kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Investment will be a good idea. Today you will impress members of the opposite sex and friends. Be careful while on wheels in the evening. Don’t take late night food or skip dinner as health will be troublesome.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): There might be some situation where you may lose some of your money even you must take care of health as travelling and driving is vehicle may cause minor accident.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your own luck by leading in the right place at right time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): The stars help you to fulfil your aims successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally. In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want. Take care of your health.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Social invitations could keep you busy. Be patient you will find a way to overcome challenges. You are likely to feel that people are not interested in what you have to speak.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Even your proposals had got sanction quite back but in process you are stuck somewhere and you are desperately trying to find solution on it; it is advisable that you consult experience person.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Changes in your personal routine, healthcare and habits or in your relationships with your colleagues and fellow workers will all be important and conductive to both your gain and progress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are embarking on a new phase of achievement and you will brace yourself for it. You know that there is no free lunch in the world and you will have to more than sing for your supper.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Personal interests will be shelved by you, once again, in your concern for larger welfare issues, and you will try to figure out ways and means to find them solutions.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You do realise that money isn’t everything but still it is vitally important in life and you will have to focus your attention on money matters and financial issues almost totally for now. Take good care of elders in the family.