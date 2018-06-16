Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, June 16, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will find success in your strategy plans and win over enemies in political and social career. Profits in business are likely. At work place late hours work pressure might be more.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Profit from business is likely. You will take bold decisions. Keep your partner in good humour. You will meet people in power. Don’t worry about enemies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoiding a fickle behaviour would be the first step to pour your heart out to your beloved. Foreign projects will make your schedule busy. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You have a strong need to assert yourself and to strengthen your position, and that will give you a powerful energy at work. Your creativity may help you gain success.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You are fond of living an aristocratic life. You will learn not to be confrontational in your approach to people and you could face problems from people at your work place.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You always approach romance from an intellectual angle. Today students will do well in studies. Your friends and colleagues will appreciate your work.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Engineers and those in technical sector have a testing time today. Skills and knowledge has to be gathered to tackle future problems. Writers must work hard to find new opportunities.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): There could be indirect gains from enemies. Success is on the cards. You will overcome business losses made in past. Export, textile and agriculture business will grow more.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will get the desired success and profit in your field of work or business. Your financial position will be average as you will earn the necessary amount of money.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are likely to be in happy and optimistic mood. Chance of romance with your life partner is likely. Your ability to take wise decisions will be appreciated.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Commitment and better understanding shall bring harmony to your domestic life. Social life shall improve a lot. Don’t be into emotional pressures when making any decisions.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You know that being adjustable and adaptable makes for greater happiness, peace, contentment. In politics and social sector enemies may try to put you in trouble.