Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, July 7, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point proper spot then success will not be a delayed. Today new beginnings could be happening.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Generally you prefer to live safely and permanently one place. Today personal affairs will take a lot of your time and attention. Don’t sacrifice mental peace for monetary gains.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You never trust on anyone. Today involvement activity keeps you hectically busy. There will be preoccupations as you will have to look into domestic affairs, children’s, education and parent’s health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Today your love affair could run into trouble be careful and weigh up your actions. You will see a change for the better take a chance to go out for romance or with life partner.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You will understand the needs of your staff but due to financial crisis you are not able to fulfil them so if you discuss the problems with them. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Political and social activities will be increasing and you will be in picture of your seniors; any sudden surprise is likely in coming days. Investment in stock market will be beneficial.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You are quick in your actions but before you act you must be committed intellectually. The members of the opposite sex will appreciate your care.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will be arranging some funds for your investment and you might get success in that. You embark on new career plans and get a chance to spruce up your image.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Property Matters Court matters and any other problems will get slowly resolved but still try to be calm. Small injuries can happen but take proper care otherwise it can go to something big.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your ability to work with abstracts will help you make sudden breakthroughs. In politics slowly your enemies will move back step.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Take precautions while travelling try to avoid long tours if possible. Mind will be disturbed but new financial proposals can come.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): In sports your performance will get improved and tensions will get released so you can be more energized. Fame is there in any field. Your efforts will get good price.