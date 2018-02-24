Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 24, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You dislike any suggestions from others in your love affairs. You will never sacrifice. Legal issues may need attention. Focus on enhancing your financial security. Take care of health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You’re judging power in service or profession rarely goes failure. Generally you prefer to live safely at one place. In the morning you may feel the need to take a break from your routine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Gemini is ambitious Gemini can never agree or disagree with anything. In the evening romantic relationships could go through tense if you make important decisions without taking your life partner’s opinion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Try to stay away from heavy hot drinks; to avoid health issues. You are careful spenders. Travel plans could go through changes. There will be chances of more job openings.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Litigations in court cases may depress you. You are straight forward in nature, express your feelings quickly that is not going to work today in business due to misunderstanding.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Speculative activities may lead to disappointments. Don’t get too involved in conflicts among loved ones. An imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues. New relationship is going to go well.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Your partner and friends will help you to come out from depression. In job and politics progress will be there but don’t expect any dramatic change.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): The money scene will be steady not spectacular, which is actually much better in the long run, you will find. Your brilliance and sheer joy must arouse a lot of envy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will be very confident with your thoughts and chance of getting promotion is very strong. There will be happiness from siblings and from the opposite sex.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You need to take the health matter much responsibly. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are on a secure wicket in every way. You now realise that its a propitious to build true understanding, strong bonds with equal commitment on either side.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There are tax issues and all sorts of monetary developments that will take up your time. You might have to face obstacles today in completing your assignments. Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life.