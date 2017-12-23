Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 23, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Those in corporate and high end business may get some good deals today even those in real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) : -Talkative nature of yours is going to handle to business deals. In job you will be successfully completing your assignments in time. Students have to practical.

Leo (July 23-August 22) :-Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps of today gracefully and safely. Don’t get depress if your work didn’t get rewarded by your seniors today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save some money if you gain extra profits in your business.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Important business deals will be successful. Today will be tiresome but your life partner will bring enthusiasm. Magical moments are going to happen in your life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- A higher interest in spiritual matters would come up now. You could find yourself connected with the work of god and spend money on religious/ spiritual matters too.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You might get disturbed at work place as things may not work as per your plans. You have to sacrifice some things to save your relationship with your partner in business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Seniors will consider your option and ideas for company projects as they will now feel that your view was right. Those in retail business may start giving some discounts to boost their sales.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Today is a very good time for gains through creative writings and by utilizing acquired knowledge in a special field. Your enemies can give you some troubles but you will be able to overcome them.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- Today a good chance of getting new contracts and rise in income. You will be rewarded. Romantic relationships will be good. Your good foreplay will satisfy your partner.