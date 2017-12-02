Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, December 2, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- You have to focus more on your on-going projects to bring them to completion travel is likely today. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- Do not share your secrets with your neighbours and remain committed in your responsibilities. You must take up safety measures while you travel, this will help you avoid accidents and mishaps during long journeys.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Chanting of Lord Ganesh will dissolve your problems and also give the confidence to face the truth and get victory over your enemies. Family related business will be profitable today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- You are persistent determined and decisive. Judging in service or profession rarely goes failure. Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend. You will be successful both in professional and domestic front today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- You clean up your image and tidy up the home and office. You are on a good wicket and you don’t want to get out without heaving a mighty six right into the stands.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- Obstructive ailments are likely which will curtail your mobility. Work load and stress brings brain fag and exhaustion. Spend some time for yourself and do some work that is close to your heart.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your head, in other words, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You will be confused while taking any decisions and this will disturb you and lose some of your confidence. Take advice of experienced people to come out of difficult situation.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- Stress and tension may get vanish. Focus on creating happy situation at home you will take wise decisions today. Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- Be on the watch for false reports at work place. There will be additional responsibility at work place. Do not over push yourself or become tense work steadily.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks in time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.