Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You are brilliant and take challenges head on. A good day gains wishes pore you ahead. You have put in a lot of hard work in the past. Today is the time to reap the success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Marital matters and relationships could be in difficult phase today. Chances of losses in real transactions will remain present and so care should be utilized.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You know who you are of course but you do not fully appreciate how much you are capable of. Soon, you will learn to love and value yourself more.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It is better to allot some funds for meeting your travel expenditures. Your control on your eating patterns will keep you away from liver ailments.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You need to consult experienced person before starting any new ventures or business; any hasty decision may turn wrong and put you in financial trouble.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Promotion in job is likely now. Your views will be appreciated by seniors but to have continuous production you must get support from your colleagues and labours. Students will do well today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There are good and warm interactions within the family and also in larger group. There are possibilities of getting into business or job. A short tour with family members will freshen up.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will be looking for tie ups or collaboration with foreigners to bring stability in business through finances. Social sector & sportsperson will get honoured for their work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): There will be expansion in the trade or will get job promotions. If you are connected with governmental organisation you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are generous, determined independent today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will feel little comfortable at work place due to less work pressure or your seniors might be on a holiday. Speculative activities might give you some gains today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Just make sure you are more sympathetic to the needs of the people around you. As long as you are somewhat attentive, you should be able to avoid the pitfalls here.