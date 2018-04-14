Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will find yourself little insecure at your work place, even work load will be more today. You have to keep a tab on your spending today as money might flow in wrong direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You will be filled with confidence and begin to think really big. Business collaboration will be profitable popularity. Demand of your products will boost up your turnover.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You could be involved in developing new contacts or more business for your company. Your life is fairly well balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships at home.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your ideas and energy need to focuses into positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You need to clear the picture with your associates about the discussion with higher authority/ boss but also need to keep all this on a secret note to avoid misunderstandings.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your young nature sometimes tends you to behave immaturely which creates misunder-standings with your relatives and friends. Those interested in any kind of adventure sports must surely stay from that for now.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Increased social honour may be noted. Your lawful thoughts will impress your seniors at your work place. You will likely to find a new interest in business and romance.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Increased self confidence level will make you hale & healthy. Visiting of Holy places is on the cards. Go with the flow, as there is nothing which shall damage your reputation as of now.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of already running business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): There are new work pressures and many changes in the domestic scene which may even include some illness in the family. So expenses will skyrocket.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks in time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.