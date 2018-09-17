Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will get much liked people under you to work on projects that will increase your confidence. Don’t waste extra money on shopping unwanted things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): In sports your performance will get improved and tensions will get released so you can be more energized. Fame is there in any field. Your efforts will get good price.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You might get trapped out as a tail lender in cricket get traps by a fast bowler. In politics you must focus more on field work. Construction and engineering business will have progress today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may feel a vague sense of unease especially if you think someone is holding out on information, but chances are that the issue may be of personal nature.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Cut your positions and book profits or losses if you are trading in stock market to avoid major losses. Today you have to be cautious at every moment.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): A generally relaxed state of affairs gives you plenty of leeway in dealing with everyday concerns, so make the best of this congenial trend to do something special.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Making important decisions without consulting your partner could create some misunderstandings. Get an informed second opinion on financial decisions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will be busy attending social functions. There will be interactions with friends and relatives. You need to keep pace to complete your tasks in time at work place.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You may bend towards the spiritual and want to get away from difficulties of life in order to seek bless from higher order. Job or business will go smoothly.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Capricorn carefully weighs the pros and cons of a situation before taking a decision. The day is good for a short tour with your life partner avoid negatively.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Domestic problems will get solutions from your loved ones and friends. Unforeseen delays could cause some stressful moments but will be able to find ways to overcome problems.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Confusion is in the air and you are falling prey to mental depression. Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.