Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 30, 2017

Aries:- Most people are not working in areas that they are best suited for, or in the wrong job and hang in there out of compulsions. Your intuition will tell you to distance yourself from certain people projects and preoccupations.

Taurus:- Those in media strike a purple patch, do remarkably well, and are applauded for their efforts. You will be looking more about developing your skills and knowledge to step forward in your career.

Gemini:- You’ll feel ecstatically happy thanks to the extraordinary connection between you and your beloved. You’ll feel this is turning into True Love. You will gain the support and help of an influential person

Cancer:- you will enjoy wonderful time. Good news may come to you. Try to get rid of mental stress. You will remain healthy. Your reputation will increase manifold.

Leo:- There is no threat for your mental peace and your children’s progress will be a source of joy to you. Luck is with you only efforts are needed and combination of both will definitely rise your status and income.

Virgo:- you can get a chance to earn more. Without much labour, you’ll be able to earn handsome money. You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals

Libra:- complication in social and political sector will get resolved today. Job prospects can be excellent, if you are willing to experiment and take a chance at something new

Scorpio:- You will have many and unusual companions. You are very civic minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups & societies.

Sagittarius:- You will be very quick to learn from failures and disappointments. You will be very youthful and good looking and fortunate. Spending time with your loved ones at home will be quite enjoyable.

Capricorn:- You will make new contacts and friends with people in power. You are optimistic and influential and will continue to climb the social ladder. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius:- Your friends will guide you through your moments of despair. Agriculturist will have increase in production. Some of them might have special moments in their life today.

Pisces:- Your ability to bounce back from the toughest of situations will win you may admire. Achievement in sports both in the form of success and fame is likely today.