Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 20, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- You will be able to complete your previous back log today. Those in agriculture sector must take advice of knowledgeable person to study some new techniques to become more profitable.

Taurus:- You might take decision on your own and then realise that if you had discuss this issue with your colleagues then the situation may be different but now also you have chance to clear it so have patience.

Gemini:- Programs and planning’s will work well today and you will be satisfied with your work. There will be increments or promotions coming in future for some of them. Students will do well.

Cancer:- Practice make perfect this you must apply in solving complicated issues at work place and mostly to those people who are in I.T. industry. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo:- People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solving your problems that will boost your confidence.

Virgo:- Your calculations will be accurate and will go as per your plans. Financial stability will be there. Creation of something new by yourself will surprise your seniors. Travelling is likely.

Libra:- Your ability to bounce back from the toughest situations will win you many admires. Take care of health today. Wedding bells are ringing for some.

Scorpio:- You are inclined to get a ambitious partner with a beneficial influence. There is profit to be made from the export sector. There is successful completion of projects and a flurry of activity at all levels.

Sagittarius:- Today gains are predicted from partnership and colleagues. Some of you will buy a new house. You are known to marry late but take chances now. Show good progress in love affair.

Capricorn:- You are fond of arranging your homes in order and keep everything in place. Unexpected gains are possible in stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful.

Aquarius:- Your imaginative qualities make romance colourful always. You have to manage your love affair and domestic issues today. All your insecurities and personal complexes worries will diminish slowly.

Pisces:- Fond of living an aristocratic life. You will learn not to be confrontational in your approach to people and you could face problems from people in your work place. Take care of your health.