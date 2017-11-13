Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 13, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries:- Speculation in love life must be avoided might bring misunderstandings conflicts today. Politicians will prove difficult to interact with. Avoid night driving today.

Taurus:- You have to focus more on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion travel is likely today. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Gemini:- Career will progress well, while you will still experience heightened activity in career. It is time to take a vacation even if only for a day. Trading in stock market will be profitable.

Cancer:- If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks in time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

Leo:- On health point of view, you will maintain normal health and no abnormal situation is foreseen. On job front, some of the natives may get elevation with power of authority or may get transferred to the place of their choice.

Virgo:- You may find yourself in social circumstances that are not too comfortable, so be careful of the decisions you make at this time. You will have to live with them a long time after the event has passed.

Libra:- Domestic happiness is on the cards. Financial inflow will be thick and fast. If you are involved in any legal disputes, it will be settled in your favour. Misunderstandings will get cleared off.

Scorpio:- In business or career things will not happen easily but do not give up, you will be able to cross the mountains and achieve success. Your partner will support your ideas and plans.

Sagittarius:- Money matters are handled with flair and intelligence and you will pore over every detail and get under the fine print to protect yourself from any financial damage later on. Travel will be hectic today.

Capricorn:- Capricorn are industrious hard working people having persevering nature. Today you will be very busy with work and advancement of your profession. Good day for making travel plans.

Aquarius:- You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Pisces:- Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Boss will appreciate your work. New job opportunities will be coming. A good day for writers. Romance is in the air.