Today’s Horoscope – Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 5, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If you are connected with governmental organisation you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way. You will develop the taste for rich and delicious food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You have neglected your friends a bit, and you must multiply outings and leisure activities. Take advantage of these to rejuvenate your mind, as your work will be quite hard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): you will find very good growth as well as rise in your luck. You will go for unconventional methods to accomplish the task assigned to you and this will set a new standard for your work.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are likely to feel extra positive and excited about your capability to make money, and you may decide to hone your talents which will prove beneficial in long run.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Liability of work on you at work place will be more today. Private firms may face some liquidity problems for some time. Your partner might support your decision which will increase your confidence.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Precaution while on wheels is necessary today. In proper care of health may put you in trouble. There will complication rising your projects and will increase your tensions.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Relationships with authority bosses will be good. You are likely to be in happy and optimistic

mood. Those in transport business can look forward to a rise in income

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Leisure is at the forefront; you are not slogging away. You are also more resolute in all your domestic affairs and make some important decision now.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your energy levels should remain high giving you opportunity to initiate things. You would be getting recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Selection of proper channel or person is needed to get sanction on your documents and this is possible today by attending some social activities around you.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): The stars help you to fulfil your aims successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally. In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You have to be polite and soft while expressing your views in front of seniors this will help you to get their acceptance easily. Your family life will be happy today.