Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 26, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): There is no letting up on the work front though. You may be on the verge of a burn-out and you desperately need to de-stress. You will also have to guard against excessive drinking.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Those looking for higher education; today is good day for them. Minor gains through speculation are likely today. You will be able to defend your position in politics.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your creative streak reveals itself and you find ingenious solutions to your money and relationship problems. Travel for work, pleasure will be beneficial and you attend meetings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will be more effective in business meetings. Confidence level will be rising today. Your cheerful persona will draw people to you. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your mind wanders and you are unable to stick to anything for any length of time. You are not particularly disturbed by it, but there is no advantage in being a rolling stone.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You will feel so positive and uplifted that everything seems perfect, as if you are really tapping in to some great spiritual blessings. You can gain some money through speculation.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You may need to go back to drawing board & rework certain plans in order to make them more feasible & practical. You progress in sports & music sector might get halted for some time.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will be benefitted by your foreign travel which will open the door of progress for you. You can obtain a prized allocation jointly with of others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): People going for interviews, exams or some kind of competitions are likely to get success. You would see many people are attracted to you for your extraordinary hard work and sincerity.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Love relationships will be at risk. Serious relationships and friendships certainly will not be the exception and they will also harshly being tested.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): In politics sports tensions will be rising and may affect your health. There will be some tensions and disappointments at your work place.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): The way recent things are going you are slightly worried about your position. Some colleagues might spray out some words to higher authority about your behaviour so be cautious about it.