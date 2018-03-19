Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 19, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Proper health care is needed today. You might be concern about your relationship with your partner as there might be some distance created in between you and her/him.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): In case you are thinking about investing in share market, think thoroughly before making an investment. You may be inclined towards unethical activities in order to earn an income.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): In your work, you’ll have your feet well planted on the ground, and you’ll show realism and a remarkable sense of organization. This will permit you to lose a minimum of time and to be extremely efficient.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards! You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Demands for your products are going to increase so you can reconsider price of products to earn more profits. Export import business will have rise in income.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your personal life is popping with surprises, but progress at work occurs at a steadier pace. Elevating your career ambitions and multiplying your opportunities for advancement.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Some old contacts will be helpful to give a new pick up to your business. Today somewhat you will be feeling better. Seniors will appreciate on your assignments. Love affairs will be successful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Disproportion between expenses and incomes may also lead to problems. Superiors at workplace may feel unconvinced about you that will minimize your confidence in work.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You are more creative and attract many like-minded people who will collaborate with you both at work and at play. You pave the path to success with concrete results.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Be ready for great changes in your domestic situation which could be positive or negative depending on your perspective. Your performance will surprise your associates.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): You are practical ambitious serious and focusing on what will be to your advantage at work. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): There will be a stressful day as you have to visit many places of your relatives and loved ones. You might get disturbed because of your partner’s decision. Avoid junk food.