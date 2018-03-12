Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 12, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): In your love life a new period will begin that will lead you in ultimate fulfilment enough from your side to make the appropriate choices and avoid impulsive decisions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Partner shall rely largely on you and hence a better performance on your part is expected in this field. Some complications are expected in the love field which needs to be tackled diligently.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is a strong chance that one of your children may move far away for educational purpose. Creative energies would be high and you will remain more self-centred than usual.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are afraid about losing your seat in the coming elections. My advice to you is to concentrate more on fieldworks, gather more people towards you by making some hard work.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Those in medical field have to handle some critical cases and beware not to give strong assurance. Minor losses are likely today while trading in stock market.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): There is chance of getting new contracts from social activities for your business. Trust God and you will blessed with good luck in coming future. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Improvement in your performance will be there today and you can achieve your goals easily in sports and acting sector. Your intelligence will surprise your relatives.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Try to maintain harmony with your parents. And try to maintain your reputation in society. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You may receive your money back from the borrower. You will resolve the relationships with your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Meditation and other relaxation techniques will help you tide over the bumps of today gracefully & safely. Don’t get depress if your work didn’t get rewarded by your seniors today.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Competition is everywhere and every sector so to get success you need luck and hard work as luck is supportive today so hard work is needed. Writers will do well.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You will be inclined to spend on luxuries for your spouse and buy a new vehicle for her/him. On the personal front, your loved ones will rely on you for providing them and comforting them.