Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 25, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You will be launched into a new cycle of continuity in which you will have to make sustained efforts to consolidate your situation and to continue your objectives in the direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Beyond career, luck and the general progress could explode. This would be a good idea to reinforce the capacities for the times to come. Travel plans can be made.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your expectations realistic. Be open on any discussion and interactions that can help you prove your skills in political and social sector. Be cautious while on wheels today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You may get disturbed by the moves of your colleagues in recent project without considering your opinion. You may find delays in renewing new contracts today.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Make the list of goals you would like to achieve today. Your energies will adapt best to a consulting and advising business. Health will show signs of improvement.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your financial conditions shall improve and gains from the government or authority are very much indicated. Relax with loved ones this evening. Travel plans can be made.

Libra (September 23-October 22): Librans have a graceful body and their movements are also graceful. You can expect some good news. It is advisable to concentrate on the problems at work place.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You may find difficulties from your colleagues and superiors. You would find yourself in difficult situation and it would require tact and diplomacy to come out of office politics.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards! You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You are ready to face every obstacles of life as your confidence level is going to grow. There are chances of positive moments in acting and sports sector.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): If you have been suppressing your feelings, you will lash out at the one you love most. Speak calmly. In acting sector, if you take efforts you will get new chance.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. Ideas will have the potential to succeed, if you find the right partners to help you implement them.