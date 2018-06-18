Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 18, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): A sudden & somewhat unchar-acteristic form of excitement seems to grip you now, and there is great desire/ willingness to take chances. The good thing is that this will mostly pay off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Many dark thoughts float through your mind. There will be changes in your interests and there will be new ideas & ingenuity at work. You are attracted to the mysterious & to deep secrets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There is a lot of stability in your dealings and you settle down to the grind. You work hard and see the results easily. You move fast, solve pending issues and lay solid foundations for expansion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You are never happier than when interacting genuinely with people you care for. Togetherness, companionship and warmth are your gains today. Avoid junk food.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You have to avoid quarrels and disagreements with your colleagues and partners as this might put you in difficult situation. Overconfidence will cause disappointment.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): There could be hidden clauses so don’t take any hasty moves while signing any deals or documents today. There might be some difference of opinion in you and your partner. Travelling will be hectic.

Libra (September 23-October 22): On health point of view, you will maintain normal health and no abnormal situation is foreseen. On job front, some of the natives may get elevation with power of authority.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Those engaged in sporting activities should be careful not to hurt themselves. Student should pay atten-tion to their studies. Be calm and look at innovative strategies to get around old problems.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Today you will make brilliant progress. Communication good contacts and correspondence are the main trend for today at work place. The recent attention you have given to relationship has opened your eyes.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Today strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents or boss to a place of worship. Outing with family or with your partner is indicated in the evening.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Overseeing deadlines might tarnish your image for the worst. Spend your time with people with positive thinking. Make good relationship with people to avoid mental stress.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Visit places of worship will calm your agitated mind. You look for truth and the meaning of life, and may seek out a guru for guidance. Joy and success in life will come but in small amount. Avoid night driving today.