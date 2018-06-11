Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 11, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You might get some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotions is in the offing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Determination is the key- word to succeed in your profession. A diplomatic approach is much needed now. Your new ideas and ambitions shall succeed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): In social sector your hard work will get honoured. Your own beliefs and values, coming out of your own enhanced spirituality; will give you the best advice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Long journeys may be undertaken. The time is good to change most of opportunities are coming today. You may in two minds about a certain decision.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Make the most of opportunities to expand your sphere of influence. Choose the right time to bring up your plans. Trust your judgement.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your life will be fairly balanced but there could be stagnation in relationships. Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There are some romantic emotional moments with life partner or with co worker. But your partners will find it difficult to understand your complex moods.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated. A short business trip is likely for some. Those in agriculture business will do well. This is a period of consolidation.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You are on the fastest trajectory to success. You are lucky and the breaks come your way with ease. There is no struggle as you find yourself at the right place at the right time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Differences of opinions are possible but you will gain if you are open to listening to diverging views. Romantic relationships will be good.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): If you are connected with governmental organisation you can expect a big assignment or honour coming your way. You will develop the taste for rich and delicious food.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): For your noble deeds you will be held in high esteem in your social circle. Relationship with opposite sex will be improving. Travelling is on the cards for business.