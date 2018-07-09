Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 9, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of your love matters as rift with partner is likely. Students are going to perform well today. Today is the time to reap the success. Stay in the good books of bosses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your importance at your work place is going to increase. If any important decision, work, cases has to be settled out today only. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stock market will be profitable today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You will have many and unusual companions. You are very civic minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your self-worth and image are crucial to you and your confidence is urging. Your work is also rewarding despite all the hiccups and expenses.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Today if you go in a positive manner everything will be positive or vice versa. Concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones. Life partner will keep you happy.

Libra (September 23-October 22): There will be misunderstand-ing with your life partner and friends which will depress you. Travelling will be hectic today. Small injuries in sports may miss your important chance of success.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important decision in business. Your incomplete projects will now get success. Travelling in job is there.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Do not discuss secret matters with your friend at your work place as this may affect your image badly. You will be little disturbed as you may feel burden of some domestic problems.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Place your goals on hold and take time off work to discuss over the affairs that have been troubling you. You need to look deep for solutions.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Your house is in some order now you can look back with satisfaction. You are happy and relaxed and spend on the good things of life. There may be short trip with your family today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You must assert your original and innovative ideas. Job seekers if they brush up their skills and take some efforts, job will be in their hands.