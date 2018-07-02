Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 2, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): There will be stability in your dealings and business meetings will be fruitful. You live in a world of ideas and dreams, money, at best, fuel them. Progress in exams for students is on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your fine interactions with people, especially with family members work associates have been enjoyable and even empowering. Trading in stock market will have rise in profit margins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The pace of work might slow down a little, but that is just an external condition. Take time out to assess your career plans. If you have been contemplating a job change, ponder over the options that you have at present.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Communication skills may get tested at your work place. Travel might be hectic.

Leo (July 23-August 22): As a lion you will be the king of the day. Prosperity success is likely today in every sector. In court cases your arguments will give victory over enemies. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Don’t waste time in doing your extra or outside work as you might get in trouble while completing your regular tasks at your work place. Investment will be better than trading in stocks today.

Libra (September 23-October 22): At work place superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meeting will be productive.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Today you will be happy with your family and friends. Court matter decision will be in your favour. Farmers will be earning more. Increase in assets will be not so fast.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Try to delegate and take as much rest as you can, you cannot be everywhere. Not everybody will agree with you, and some will have complaints to make. Travelling will be hectic today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): An exceptional ability to network all make deals would come about now. You will be swamped with new opportunities now. A very good progress is expected at work place.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook, you may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tensions and stress. Drive cautiously today.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Try to go to the bottom of what the problem is. Joint finances will be fruitful for your business. Seniors will help you solving issues at your work place. You will be admired for your advisory skills.