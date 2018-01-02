Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today you won’t face any difficulty in communicating with key people. Get ready to make the best of all the opportunities that come your way. A good day for journalists and businessman.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Lots of travel is on the cards though it will be plagued with delays and cancellations. Vehicles too may need repairs and replacements. You have to be particular in your office work today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Energy filled with positive attitude will envelope your thoughts that will ascertain your future endeavours with astounding results. Recognition of your talents will boost your confidence level.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Relationship between husband & wife will become strong. There will be chances to invest money in new property. You’ll have support of friends and loved ones at the time you need them most, in fact they’ll help you in achieving your dreams and hopes.

Leo (July 23-August 22): You have a tendency to uplift your children’s mentally and socially. It is a time to read carefully think before you speak. You will be more than busy at work place. The give and take equation prevails there too.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): You have that extra dose of intriguing charisma and charm around you which will increase your attraction power. Court matter issues will get solved with the help of friends or experienced person.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will need to focus on the needs of your partner and avoid taking things for granted. Business professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of the rivals.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You will surely have to make a lot of efforts for achieving something, perhaps, even more than it is worthwhile. Anyway you will not be disappointed.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): You will gain friendship of successful and matured people and receive blessings of a holy man. Combination of luck and efforts will gain you more success today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): You will find a rise in energy in work environment. You will find support from superiors and some rise in dynamism which could help you progress faster. Writers will find new ideas.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Some moments at home will be increasing your enthusiasm profits are there in speculation. Shopping or outing with family is likely today. Some good changes can be expected in job.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Business propels may get approvals.