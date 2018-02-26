Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2018

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your business will get finances from other institutions to complete your projects. Your respect will rise in job and politics. A long drive with your partner will ease some pressure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Students can concentrate well on their studies. Projects can be executed. Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Buying a new home will come in your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): There will be disappointment all over today. Business and political sector people have to face some problems diplomatically otherwise it may affect your image.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Those in film sector will get chance for new break. Recovery of debt is likely. Your intelligence will impress your seniors in your profession. Romance with opposite sex is likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22): The full bag of responsibilities of the previous days continues to weigh you down today also. Communications could go haywire leading to hurt feelings and even resentment.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): There is a great demand for your services/products and you make huge profits. You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Libra (September 23-October 22): You will need to work under pressure today as many of your responsibilities will not get completed as per your schedule. There will be misunderstandings with your life partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): You grab good opportunities in business as a player grab a catch at slip in cricket. There will be chance of recommendation of your name to higher authority in politics and social sector.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Today health will be not the way you like it will be with you so take some baby steps don’t put too much pressure of work on you as it will affect your health and everything will get stuck up. Avoid night driving today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Those in politics and social sector will be marching ahead with a great name and fame. You are now unstoppable and success is knocking your door.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point then success will not be delayed. Today you will impress members of the opposite sex.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20): You need to concentrate more on developing your skills as you might require it near future while changing any direction of career or job. Those in retail and manufacturing sector will find success today.