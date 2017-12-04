Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 4, 2017

Want to know what’s in store today for you? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19):- Its right time for friendship and new bonds as well as revitalising old connections. You have had trust issues and have always tried to push people away from any involvement in your personal life even you needed them.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):- You are gathering new information, meeting and interacting with new people and challenging yourself professionally. The more you learn, the more you realise how little you know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20):- Today some misunderstandings with life partner is likely. You might be little unhappy as your old routine of work is on track. Students must need to concentrate more on their studies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22):- Your political and social career may come in danger if you will not able to fulfil your commitments. Avoid junk food today. Express your feelings with your loved ones.

Leo (July 23-August 22):- Career will be on upswing and there is recognition at work. Travel to exciting, unchartered destination is also on cards. It’s time to be surrounded by genuine friends and take everything in your stride with a winning smile.

Virgo (August 23-September 22):- You are going great guns and are active and energised. Your emotional, spiritual and intellectual faculties are pronounced. You are filled with passion too, but it is a passion for knowledge.

Libra (September 23-October 22):- You meet all kind of demands and responsibilities and your mind is hyperactive. You get introspective and may even go on pilgrimage. There might storm in cup of tea with your partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):- Troublesome domestic issues may surface and need to be resolved with intuition and wisdom. Your confidence in yourself nudges you in the right direction. You will enjoy the company of like-minded people.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21):- You should maintain your confidence and do your work with full dedication. You might face obstacles in saving money. Getting angry may lead to situations of conflict.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19):- The ideal time to meet someone or spend a perfect romantic getaway with your partner. You need to spare out some time from your busy schedule at work place for your family.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):- As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):- You have to decide whether to take risk on current proposal or not today. There will demand for your products abroad. Try to build new contacts by attending some social functions.